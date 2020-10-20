Savannah Airport holding Emergency Response Disaster Drill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport will hold a Full-Scale Emergency Plan Exercise on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The drill will not impact routine airport operations. A spokesperson also says announcements will be made in the airport terminal when the drill is underway.
Area residents and visitors should expect to see emergency vehicles and other official traffic engaged in the exercise and controlled fire and smoke may also be visible.
The drill will start at 9 a.m.
