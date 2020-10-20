Savannah Airport holding Emergency Response Disaster Drill

Savannah Airport holding Emergency Response Disaster Drill
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | October 20, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 6:52 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport will hold a Full-Scale Emergency Plan Exercise on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The drill will not impact routine airport operations. A spokesperson also says announcements will be made in the airport terminal when the drill is underway.

Area residents and visitors should expect to see emergency vehicles and other official traffic engaged in the exercise and controlled fire and smoke may also be visible.

The drill will start at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.