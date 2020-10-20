S.C. reports 666 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

By Patrick Phillips | October 20, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 1:41 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 666 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

DHEC said there were also 66 new probable cases, 25 confirmed deaths and 10 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 158,747, probable cases to 6,746, confirmed deaths to 3,475, and 221 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,780,885
Total tests reported to DHEC on Friday 4,952
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.4%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,924 87
Berkeley County 5,706 89
Charleston County 16,303 252
Colleton County 1,171 43
Dorchester County 4,376 92
Georgetown County 1,895 35
Orangeburg County 3,246 128
Williamsburg County 1,255 38

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

