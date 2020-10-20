Shots-fired incident leads to multi-car wreck, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states a shots-fired incident caused a three-vehicle wreck.
According to the sheriff’s office, there was a report that unknown subjects shot at a vehicle near the Broad River Bridge just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident caused a three-vehicle wreck in front of the Circle-K gas station on Robert Smalls Parkway.
The subjects abandoned the vehicle they were traveling in a short distance from the wreck and ran away from the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Port Royal Police Department with traffic control and a K-9 track for the subjects.
Residents and motorists can expect an increased law enforcement presence.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.