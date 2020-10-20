Tuesday: Muggier weather is back in full-force

Tropical Depression 27 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Epsilon yesterday afternoon. It’s forecast to become a hurricane and remain in the central Atlantic over the next several days. Bermuda may be impacted within the next four days. This is not a threat to the United States. Another area of storminess has a low, 10%, chance of tropical development within the next five days in the southwestern Caribbean. We’re watching it, but there is no immediate threat to any land with Caribbean storminess.