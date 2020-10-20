Tuesday: Muggier weather is back in full-force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a little milder outside. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and lower 70s at the immediate coastline. The chance of rain is near zero, but a few sprinkles remain possible.
Patchy fog is also possible through the morning commute.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms to near 80° by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-80s. Spotty rain is possible today. Wetter weather is in the extended forecast.
Scattered rain begins Wednesday and lingers into the weekend, off and on, with temperatures peaking in the 80s each afternoon.
Our next strong cold front shifts through in the days leading up to Halloween.
TROPICS -
Tropical Depression 27 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Epsilon yesterday afternoon. It’s forecast to become a hurricane and remain in the central Atlantic over the next several days. Bermuda may be impacted within the next four days. This is not a threat to the United States. Another area of storminess has a low, 10%, chance of tropical development within the next five days in the southwestern Caribbean. We’re watching it, but there is no immediate threat to any land with Caribbean storminess.
Have a great day,
Cutter
