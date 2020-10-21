Celebrate Halloween with a Virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia is coming up with some creative but safe ways to celebrate Halloween. The Downtown Vidalia Association is hosting a virtual pumpkin decorating contest!
Just post a picture of yourself holding your pumpkin on the event’s Facebook page to be entered! You have until 9:00 a.m. on October 30 to enter.
A winner will be determined based on the number of “likes” a photo receives. The winners will be announced October 30 and will be awarded cash prizes!
