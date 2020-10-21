Changes coming to Pembroke’s city hall

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Pembroke City Council recently approved a contractor to build a new city hall, renovate the current city hall and add additional office space to the fire station.
The project is estimated at $2 million.
The building where city hall currently sits won’t just disappear, it will be used for what will be the city’s new police station. As for the what will be the new city hall building? Well, it will sit just feet away.
“This is the only city hall Pembroke has ever had, we’ve been here since 1977,” Pembroke City Administrator Alex Floyd said.
It’s been nearly 40 years since the City of Pembroke gave its current city hall a real face lift, within that time frame Floyd says it’s only been remodeled once. So, it’s been a long time coming.
“It’s a great investment on this community, it’s completely funded through SPLOST, so it’s not a burden on any immediate taxpayers. It’s an impact on people that fill up with gas on I-95 and keep driving, has no impact on this community. I think it was the most fair way to spread it out over hopefully generations of citizens that this building will serve,” Floyd said. The new city hall will sit on 3 acres of land at the intersection of Highway 67 and Strickland Street, which Floyd says was the most logical place for a new building to sit for even more decades.
“We’re the last city within, I think it’s, a 30 mile radius of Savannah that has less than 5,000 people, so we know that growth is inevitable and if the new city hall serves for as long as this building has, it will serve a rapidly growing community for a long time.”
As for neighbors who have been living in the area for nearly 30 years. They say they’ve watched the city grow and this investment is a step in the right direction.
“I can’t really say anything negative about it because I’ve advertised for so many years, that the only noticeable difference in Pembroke was that the oak trees were dying, so this is a step to improve Pembroke,” said Rufus Bacon, who lives across from the current city hall.
Floyd says they’re looking to break ground mid-November. From there, it will be a 12 month project - weather permitting.
