Changes for the Haunted Forest in Statesboro due to the pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Haunted Forest in Statesboro has scared the wits out of people for generations and helped good causes along the way. Organizers say, pandemic or not, they couldn’t let it just disappear.
It’s scary enough in broad daylight. But add darkness, special effects and spooky sounds and it annually draws thousands.
For the past decade, it’s benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County. Once again it takes place behind The Clubhouse on Old Register Road. But this year, COVID-19 might be scarier than any ghosts and goblins.
The club’s director says they’re taking precautions this year to protect visitors and the cast members of Statesboro’s scariest show.
“There will be face masks required. There will be social distancing in the que lines and ticket lines. We’ll have hand sanitizing stations available. We’re also doing temperature checks of all patrons,” Mike Jones said.
The Haunted Forest will be the club’s first in-person fundraiser of the year. Jones says they’ve worked hard to balance scary and safety for everyone involved.
It starts Saturday night and runs through Halloween.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.