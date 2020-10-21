Community Champions: Pockets Full of Sunshine

“We have not stopped at all. We’ve always at least been providing activities for them at home because we know this was really necessary for our families, for all of us. we all want to feel connected at this time, but especially our adults,” Pockets Full of Sunshine co-founder Laurin Rivers said. {DAYNA DEHLINGER, CO-FOUNDER POCKETS FULL OF SUNSHINE} “when the world shut down, a lot of our population was lonely and had nothing to do. So, mental health and wellness is something that’s very big and very important, especially in our community,” Pockets Full of Sunshine co-founder Dayna Dehlinger said. And while many non-profits struggled with the shutdown, Pockets flourished adding new activities, services, even new Rays.