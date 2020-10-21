Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough continues through Friday. This will bring in lots of clouds and some rain chances. A cold front will push through by early Sunday morning. Showers and storms possible with the front. Drier air builds in Sunday with more sun and above average temps.
In the Atlantic we have Hurricane Epsilon a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon it’s forecast to move to the north-northwest passing east of Bermuda. There is no threat to our area as Epsilon is forecast to remain off the US coast.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
