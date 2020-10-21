Drowning victim identified as American soldier

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The body of a missing swimmer was recovered on Tybee Island near 19th Street on Oct. 18.
The swimmer has been identified as an American soldier that was stationed in South Korea. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Craig W. Mulder, 39, from Hubertus, Wis. was found unresponsive in the water.
City officials say he was swimming with some friends when he disappeared.
The city released a statement Monday saying lifeguards were dispatched to the area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The call was to search for a swimmer in distress.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says lifeguards were on duty when this happened. He says they had jet skis out in the water as well as lifeguards in the water looking during the nearly hour-long search.
City officials say the body was recovered about 100 yards offshore.
Mulder, an AH-64D, Apache Longbow helicopter pilot, was assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2ID/RUCD, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. He was in Georgia to participate in routine aviation training at Hunter Army Airfield.
