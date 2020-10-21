Eagles will face second ranked opponent on the road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time this season, the Georgia Southern Eagles will hit the road to take on a ranked opponent in conference play.
This time it’s the undefeated Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The Eagles are coming off their most complete game of the season, a 41-0 victory of UMass last Saturday in Statesboro. This week, the Eagle defense faces a tougher test in a Chanticleer offense that is averaging more than 40 points a game and ranks near the top of the Sun Belt in nearly every offensive category.
Even after pitching the program’s first shutout since 2017, the Eagle defense says it’s imperative they remain humble moving forward.
Head coach Chad Lunsford says he’s happy to hear that, especially as the defense continues to play like one of the conference’s best.
“There’s so many things that can go to your head, like oh we’ve arrived or we’re good enough or something like that. I think the mindset of our guys, at least I hope this is the mindset of our guys, is to always want more and to never think you’re good enough,” Lunsford said.
The Eagles visit Coastal Saturday at noon. Southern is 3-1 all time at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
