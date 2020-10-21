First City Pride Center glad to hear Pope Francis endorse same-sex unions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pope Francis has now become the first Pope to endorse same-sex unions.
It happened in an interview for a documentary that premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.
Here at home, members of the First City Pride Center, the social, advocacy and service organization for the LGBTQ plus community, believe this is a wonderful advancement.
The Co-Chair says this means a lot , especially those who are Catholic.
He also says it was good to hear the pope encouraging Catholics to treat members of the community as valid and worthy.
“At the end of the day, what we ask of people of faith is not that they change their faith to meet us. But rather that we are granted the same dignity’s and respect and treatment and that our families are viewed as valid," Co-Board Chairman Dusty Church said.
He also says he hopes that as we head into the holiday season, people use this as an opportunity to rebuild bonds within their families.
