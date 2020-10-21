Glynn Co. Police seek man suspected of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

GLYNN CO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is looking for a man they believe kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her house.
Police say William Bolin is supected of kidnapping Katy Morine from her home. According to the Glynn County Police Department, Bolin has a history of domestic abuse and the department believes Morine could be in danger.
If you have information regarding Bolin’s whereabouts, please contact Criminal Investigations immediately at 912-554-7802.
