Glynn Co. Police seek man suspected of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

L to R: William Bolin, Katy Morine (Source: Glynn County Police)
By WTOC Staff | October 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 12:01 PM

GLYNN CO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is looking for a man they believe kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her house.

Police say William Bolin is supected of kidnapping Katy Morine from her home. According to the Glynn County Police Department, Bolin has a history of domestic abuse and the department believes Morine could be in danger.

If you have information regarding Bolin’s whereabouts, please contact Criminal Investigations immediately at 912-554-7802.

