Hilton Head Island High Varsity Football team quarantining after positive COVID-19 cases

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head High’s Varsity Football team will quarantine for two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the school board said in a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.
According to the letter sent home to parents, two students tested positive for COVID-19 and both were present in school this week. The Varsity Football team has to quarantine until Nov. 3.
The quarantine means Friday night’s region game between the Seahawks and May River is off, as well as Hilton Head’s game next week against Beaufort.
Those two games that were cancelled would have major implications on the region title race, as well as state playoff seeding.
WTOC has been told the region’s athletic directors will meet soon to discuss how they’ll determine seeding with a now unbalanced schedule.
Principal Steve Schidrich also wrote out the guidelines of what happens when there is a COVID-19 diagnosis in his letter to parents:
- Contact Nurse Amy Morrissette and Mr. Schidrich immediately. Nurse Amy Morrissette will conduct a “contact investigation” as soon as possible. Nurse Amy receives the latest information from DHEC and the CDC from our district head nurse Denise Unruh and our district Risk Management Coordinator Jennifer Staton.
- Nurse Amy speaks with the suspected and actual persons with COVID to identify those persons who were in close contact. She also speaks to the parents of the students who have or suspected of having COVID and the identified close contacts.
- “Close contact” is determined through the case investigation process and is dependent upon each situation. In general, if a student is spending periods of time in close contact (less than six feet apart) with someone else and that time adds up to greater than 15 minutes throughout the day, the child may be considered a close contact, regardless of whether they were wearing masks.
- If the student meets the above criteria for being a close contact, then they will need to quarantine for 14 days from date of last exposure to the COVID + case. A negative test result has NO impact on this quarantine, the student MUST complete the full 14 days EVEN if they go and get a negative test…
- Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 and persons with symptoms of COVID-19 who do not get tested, should isolate until:
- Ten (10) days have passed since symptoms started - and –
- Twenty-four (24) hours have passed since last fever without taking medicine to reduce fever - and –
- Overall improvement in symptoms.
- Those who test positive by a PCR (mouth or throat swab) test or similar viral test but do not have symptoms will be required to stay out of school until ten (10) days after the specimen was collected.
