Memorial Health celebrates 65 years of service

“Memorial Hospital of Chatham County was created as a 300-bed general hospital and we have grown into a 630-bed, offering level one trauma, offering the highest level of neonatal care, offering new technologies minimally invasive technologies and surgical robot care. Also, we have through our affiliation with Mercer University School of Medicine, we opened a four year medical school right here on the campus as well too so we’re not only taking care of people we are training that next generation,” George said.