Nonprofit aiding survivors of sexual assault may face closure

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s a race against time for a nonprofit organization in Richmond Hill who says they might be forced to close their doors due to lack of funds.
The Cottage provides care to traumatized survivors and families of sexual assault, domestic violence as well as forensic medical care. But the pandemic has put them in a tough position.
A for sale sign sits right at the front door of the Cottage in Richmond Hill right off of Ford Avenue.
Director of Clinical Services Trinity Ingram Jones says that’s when they decided to invest almost $20,000 on upgrades after signing their two-year lease in 2019
She says their original plan was to purchase the space by the end of their lease, but that time frame quickly turned into a race against time after the owner of the unit put it up for sale.
She says since the beginning of the pandemic they have been fighting for funding. They did receive some help through the CARES act, but that money is only allowed to be used for very specific needs, such as lodging for survivors and monthly cleaning of the facility due to COVID-19.
Jones says so far they have only raised just over $1,000 dollars to keep their doors open.
She says the only way they will be able to stay open is if they raise enough money for a down payment and closing costs before someone else makes an offer. Otherwise, the people they serve will have to find help somewhere else.
“That’s a really sad situation because if the unit sells before we’re able to make an offer and close, then that’s what will happen," Ingram-Jones says. "When our lease ends next year we will have to close our doors and we are the only folks who provide medical forensic services in an eight-county region.”
Jones says they have helped 126 people since January first.
