Police investigate after 1 shot at Savannah convenience store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are investigating after one person was shot at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
Officers arrived around 11 a.m. to find a man with gunshot injures. He was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.
An initial investigation shows that the victim was shot in the store by another customer. No one else was injured.
