Police searching for man accused of assaulting jogger in Cypress Ridge subdivision

By WTOC Staff | October 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 5:46 PM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is looking for a man who attacked and assault a jogger on Tuesday night in the Cypress Ridge subdivision.

According to police, officers were dispatched at about 8:10 p.m. to the area of Blakers Boulevard and Oak Barrel Boulevard.

The victim told police she was jogging when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man. After a brief struggle, the suspect ran towards the Cypress Ridge pool.

The victim described the suspect as a dark-skinned male, possibly Latino, in his early to mid-20s, wearing a long-sleeve shirt and gym shorts.

If you have any information that can help Investigators identify the suspect, you are urged to call Sgt. Michaud at 843-706-4598, the Bluffton Police Investigations Hotline at 843-706-4560, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers.

