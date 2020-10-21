Savannah City Council to vote on Coastal Empire Fairgrounds proposals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of the city-owned Coastal Empire Fairgrounds has been debated for years.
However Thursday, Savannah City Council will have the choice to accept three development proposals for the property.
“We’ve had numerous amounts of townhall meetings. For several years. It’s been five years in the making of coming to this point," Mayor Pro-Tem Estella Shabazz said.
Thursday could determine the next step in the development of the former Coastal Empire Fairgrounds.
Savannah City Council will vote on whether to accept three different development proposals for the 67 acre property.
Mayor Pro-Tem Estella Shabazz says residents do not want this property used for housing but instead want it to help bring citizens out of poverty and provide opportunity.
“That this piece of property and what goes on it can be an economic engine that will provide work force training, getting a skilled labor force ready and continuously being ready and trained.”
Two of the proposals offer mixed-use development uses like for housing, commercial real estate, movie studio spaces and more.
The last is also a mixed-use space but with an emphasis on developing a sporting complex.
If council votes to accept those proposals, Shabazz says the developers will have a Zoom presentation with council and citizens to get the community’s input.
“The community will have the chance to see with a total transparent process in seeing what these proposers have submitted from their RFP.”
Which means request for proposal. Shabazz says she wants this property to be an economic impact for the city and residents.
She also believes council will make the right choice for our community.
“We are at a point to where I’m smiling right now because the needle is being moved.”
Councilwoman Shabazz also says they would also like to see the Fairgrounds to be used as a training facility for colleges and universities.
Savannah City Council’s meeting is Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.