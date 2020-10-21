Savannah 4th grader now a published author

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolating at home due to COVID-19 has helped a lot of people to try something new. But a Jacob G Smith Elementary 4th grade student may have us all beat. She wrote a book that has now been published.
It’s been a year in the making, but now a Savannah 10-year-old is a published author. This while going to school, living through a pandemic and well, being a kid.
Delaney Myers is like most kids. She loves playing outside, being with friends and learning. She says this school year has been different as she virtually learns from ABC Childcare Center, but it gave her time to work with her grandma in Florida on a book.
“It’s like about me, and all my friends from different places and my family,” Delaney said.
The book is called “Delaney’s Adventures with Friends.” She wrote it with help from her grandmother, Annette McCollough Myers, a former teacher and author herself.
The book is geared towards school-aged kids and encourages reading and vocabulary use. It even has discussion questions to encourage others to write about their adventures. Something Delaney’s mom says she does regularly.
“She makes us proud every day. She has a lot of insight on things that some 10-year-olds don’t have and she has the knowledge of writing stuff down,” Dedria Myers said.
Delaney says it took her about a year to write the book, but it was fun. While it’s not on shelves just yet, she’s excited to see what others think of her creation.
“I think it is important because it helps children learn about stuff and to be who they are and express who they are.”
She’s hopeful her book will inspire others to write and share their stories. “Delaney’s Aventures with Friends” will debut on Oct. 25 and is available for pre-order on Amazon.
Delaney will have a book signing event at her birthday party this Sunday at the Mackey House from noon until 3 p.m. They will be taking temperatures, socially distancing and asking guests to wear masks but welcome the community to join the celebration.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.