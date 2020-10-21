Scanning absentee ballots begins in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Georgia voters have already sent back their absentee ballots.
Some local election offices will begin processing those ballots, ahead of the November election.
The interim supervisor of Liberty County Board of Elections says the office has sent around 7,000 absentee ballots out so far and has received about 3,000. Wednesday, those absentee ballots will be scanned in hopes of tabulating the results quicker come Election Night.
It was during the August primary runoff when the Board of Elections first tried scanning absentee ballots prior to Election Day. Ronda Walthour says the process went well and hopes for the same during November’s election.
Walthour says ballots will only be opened and scanned into the system. Ballots won’t be tallied until Nov. 3, once the polls close.
But when the tabulation does happen, they expect it to be a fast process because the office already scanned thousands of absentee ballots into the system.
“We don’t want to have to be here till 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, that’s one of those things nobody wants to wait for the results,” Walthour said.
Walthour wants to remind Liberty County voters who vote absentee to sign their ballot and don’t forget to put your ballot in the yellow sleeve. If you already dropped off and mailed your ballot and didn’t do this, call the office and they will help you get everything sorted out.
