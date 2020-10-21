Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival Goes Virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sizzle of frying lattkes, the smell of freshly made kugel and blintzes, the impressive spread of baked goods for sale, these are just some of what Savannahians have come to look forward to at the Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival over the past three decades.
It’s also the experience organizers are trying to translate to this year’s all-virtual festival.
“Take something that’s very much where you’re immersed in the whole festival idea, like with the lattke booth, you can see people cooking lattkes," Jennifer Rich, Executive Director with Congregation Mickve Israel, said. "How can we bring the community feel, the entertainment feel, the historical feel, all together in one package?”
Their solution? A wide range of live programming options for you to watch and learn from at home. From musical performances, to history presentations, to cooking demonstrations and takeout food.
“So we want to take some of the fun things, but then are also somewhat simple, so people can learn how to cook them at home," Rich said. "Though not too much because we want them to come to the festival.”
All of this programming will be livestreamed on their YouTube channel or able to be watched later. Mickve Israel’s Executive Director says although transforming the festival has its challenges, the congregation has gained valuable experience during the pandemic.
“When we went virtual for all of our services in the spring, we’ve gotten a tremendous amount of experience live streaming as well as doing video production.”
But Rich says all this hard work is more than just offering a fun event and continuing tradition. She believes the festival is about providing a sense of community, unity, and understanding during tough times.
“Its always been our intention, especially when it moved from our social hall out into the public square, to utilize it as outreach and as a way to welcome every race, every ethnicity, every religion to come and celebrate our culture with us," Rich said. "Right now I think its more crucial than ever to have festivals that promote culture, that promote awareness, that promote togetherness.”
Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival:
- November 1, 7:00 p.m.
- Streaming live and available to watch later from Congregation Mickve Israel’s YouTube channel.
Take-Out Food Orders:
