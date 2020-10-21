Top Teacher: Michelle Mullally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Michelle Mullally has been teaching Pre-K at Hancock Day School in Savannah for three years.
“It’s so fascinating there are so many milestones they hit. It’s just a magical time to be a part of their lives. and just to get to know the families,” Mullally said.
And Mullally credits much of her success at the school to teamwork.
“I just want to give a big shout out to the team that I work with. I’m part of a wonderful team, I have the most amazing instructional assistant, her name is Molly Pollack, the rest of our Pre-k team is Liz Gilpin, Anita Grooms, Monica Odum and Jan Kicklighter and we work as a team, we team up, I think that shows comradery and respect for the students and we just have a fun time,” Mullally said.
Mullally says it’s her job to create a safe and happy environment for her students to learn.
“One of my greatest goals is to create that love of learning, to not feel intimidated. Children are so naturally inquisitive and curious, and having that safe space for them to explore, it creates a critical thinker in the end,” she said.
