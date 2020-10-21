United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual campaign reaches half-way mark

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual campaign is at the half-way mark, and the results so far are encouraging.
Six weeks into the 2020 campaign, the United Way has raised more than $3.2 million so far. That’s just shy of halfway to their $8 million goal.
Campaign Chair Terry Enoch says that’s about on par with previous campaigns, even despite the Coronavirus pandemic.
“You know, we’re in the midst of staggering unemployment, a public health crisis, you know, we’re trying to make sure that families have access to healthcare and childcare. I mean, all of these challenges are there. But in the midst of that, there’s hope," Enoch said.
You still have time to donate. The 2020 United Way campaign ends on November 19.
