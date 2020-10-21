Wednesday: Spotty downpours are possible through the day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We’re tracking rain showers this morning moving in from the Atlantic. briefly heavy rain is possible through the morning commute.
Out-the-door temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s; warming into the upper 70s by noon and peaking in the lower 80s or so.
A chance of spotty downpours lingers through the day, but it won’t be a washout. In fact, scattered downpours are possible through Friday as moisture continues building in from the Atlantic.
Spottier rain is possible this weekend into early next week.
We’re still watching a batch of cold air that’ll filter into the United States next week, but, for now it appears to remain to our west for a large portion of next week.
TROPICS -
Hurricane Epsilon is tracking east of Bermuda over the next couple of days as a Category 1. Some hazardous weather is still possible across Bermuda. There will be no direct impacts to the United States, but some increased surf is possible. The Caribbean is still be watched over the next two weeks, but no longer formally highlighted by the hurricane center. Elsewhere, it is quiet. We’ll keep you updated.
