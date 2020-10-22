CCPD: Two suspects into custody after early morning crime spree

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police have arrested two suspects they say were involved in an early-morning crime spree.
Detectives say 20-year-old Jonathan Bethel and 18-year-old Michael Stubbs were arrested in connection with a string of crimes that happened during the early morning hours Thursday. Bethel and Stubbs have both been charged with first-degree burglary.
According to CCPD, officers were dispatched to a residence on Garmany Lane, and another on nearby Waite Drive, after residents reported seeing two men dressed in all black attempting to burglarize houses. No entry was made at either of those locations.
CCPD officers began to canvas the area and spotted an open car door at another residence on Waite Drive. The officer spoke with the owner who confirmed the auto had been illegally entered. The officer continued to investigate and found additional vehicles that had been entered in that same area.
Then, CCPD officers were dispatched to a nearby home on Elizabeth Circle for a report of a burglary in progress, with the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint. Officers arrived and arrested Stubbs without incident.
Police say after Stubbs was arrested, a subsequent investigation identified Bethel as his accomplice. Bethel was then arrested at his residence.
During their investigation, detectives say they also located various items of evidentiary value.
Both Stubbs and Bethel were transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.
This investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still working to determine whether any other property was entered or taken. CCPD is asking all residents in the vicinity to check their property and vehicles for any signs of a burglary or attempted burglary. They are also asking residents to review surveillance footage for suspicious activity.
Anyone who has any information that may be helpful in the investigation can call Chatham County Police Detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
