Charles Ellis Montessori Academy holds Parade of Arts and Fun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Charles Ellis Montessori Academy PTA held their Parade of Arts and Fun Thursday, which included drive-thru treat and trinket stations.
The event gave a little Halloween fun to local kids despite the pandemic.
“We wanted to give our whole Ellis family something familiar but still safe and this came out. We know they will have a good time. They can dress up, play and see each other and we’re all going to stay safe," said Melanie Finnegan with the Charles Ellis Montessori Academy PTA.
The PTA says they are already planning a Christmas drive thru event.
