Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-22-2020

In the Atlantic we have Hurricane Epsilon a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon it’s forecast to pass east of Bermuda Friday and then move northeast into the north Atlantic. There is no threat to our area as Epsilon is forecast to remain off the US coast. A trough of low pressure in western Caribbean Sea is producing widespread showers and storms through Jamaica and Cuba. There is a 30% chance that a tropical system will develop in the next 5 days as the area moves into the Bahamas.