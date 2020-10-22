Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough continues through Friday. This will bring in lots of clouds and some rain chances as moisture flows in from the Atlantic Ocean. A cold front will push through late Saturday. A few showers and storms possible with the front. Drier air builds in Sunday with more sun and above average temps. Another cold front looks to stall over the area mid week.
In the Atlantic we have Hurricane Epsilon a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon it’s forecast to pass east of Bermuda Friday and then move northeast into the north Atlantic. There is no threat to our area as Epsilon is forecast to remain off the US coast. A trough of low pressure in western Caribbean Sea is producing widespread showers and storms through Jamaica and Cuba. There is a 30% chance that a tropical system will develop in the next 5 days as the area moves into the Bahamas.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
