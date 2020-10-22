Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on McCall Road

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on McCall Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of McCall Road on Thursday, Oct. 15. When they arrived at the scene, they found 70-year-old George Williams deceased in the pool house.
The sheriff’s office says the cause of death does not appear to be natural and is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or you can text a tip anonymously ay 847411, Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking a link on the Crime Stoppers web page at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/ or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CStop2020/.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.