Georgia Ports to host virtual State of the Port Address Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports Authority’s State of the Port Address will be Thursday, Oct. 22.
GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch and co-host GPA Board Chairman Will McKnight will present the first-ever virtual address at 11 a.m. They will speak on the latest developments in infrastructure and global trade at the Port of Savannah. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expected to speak as well.
Register for the free online event by clicking here.
WTOC will provide updates on the address on-air and online.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.