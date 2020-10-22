Hilton Head deciding on new interim town manager

“Part of my role and responsibility with the town now as the deputy town manager is to fill in for the town manager when he is not here or otherwise available. And that is essentially what we have. He is not going to be here, he is not going to be available. So, it’s kind of by default my responsibility to step up and take on those roles in an interim capacity until town council gets to a point where they are ready to move forward and hire someone permanently for the position," said Gruber.