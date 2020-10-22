Inland industries see positive impacts from Port of Savannah

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports success ripples all over the state, in places far from the water.
It might seem longer than a hop, skip, and a jump from the Port of Savannah to Candler County’s Industrial Park. But industry leaders there say they’re closer than you might think.
Community leaders huddled around the screen like they were watching a ball come as they listened to the State of the Port address. From government leaders to industry managers, they say the port plays a huge role in local companies' imports and/or exports.
Hannah Mullis heads the county Industrial Authority and says almost every major company in the community uses the ports one way or another.
“Some of the projects we’ve been able to recruit to Candler County and Metter, those contacts have actually come from the Ports Authority,” said Mullis.
She says they traditionally travel to Savannah for the annual address. But gathered there Thursday since it was virtual this year.
Mullis hopes, as the ports grow in Savannah, that growth ripples here too.
