Merchants on Bee donating portion of sales to America’s Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new antiques market on Bee Road is using their grand opening for a great cause.
Merchants on Bee is having a grand opening celebration Friday through Sunday. You can shop, see demos from vendors, and enter a raffle.
Merchants on Bee will donate a portion of their sales to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. They will also be collecting donations of nonperishable food items.
The owner says they’re happy to give back.
“Second Harvest has had to feed a lot of additional people because of the pandemic, and because of what they’ve been going through with the pandemic is the reason that we chose them," owner Donna Ball said.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
