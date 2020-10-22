North Charleston police arrest man wanted for woman’s murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police have arrested a man who is wanted for a woman’s murder.
Authorities arrested Kimario Jerrod Simmons on Wednesday afternoon. He was taken into custody by NCPD officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Office Task Force after surrendering himself to authorities at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Simmons was wanted for the murder on Oct. 12 on 1910 Spruce Blvd. which took the life of 41-year-old Shaniqua Dennis.
He is expected to have a bond court hearing Thursday morning.
