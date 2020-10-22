Police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at restaurant on Habersham St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a Habersham Street business.
According to police, officers were called to Yia Yia’s Kitchen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Police say two masked black males entered the business with guns and demanded money from the registers and from the employees. They left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property from the victims and were last seen driving a dark green Kia Soul that had previously been reported stolen.
One of the subjects is described as a slim-built black male who was wearing black pants, black shoes, a yellow traffic vest, a medical mask and gloves. The other subject was described as a slim-built black male who was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, ball cap, a mask, and black and white Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Tipsters can contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.