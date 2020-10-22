Public input sought for Forsyth Park Master Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in nearly 180 years, a Master Plan is being created for Forsyth Park. It will establish a vision for the park for decades to come.
The Trustees' Garden Club is funding the plan as a gift to the city. They have hired a landscape architecture firm to develop the plan. Initial background work, like a tree survey, began in the spring.
The Master Plan is expected to be completed in ten months.
The Trustees' Garden Club is seeking public input. Click here to submit your thoughts.
