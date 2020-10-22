SCCPSS’ Phase 3 of in-person learning will cause changes to bus schedule, bell times

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has made changes to the bus schedule and school bell times as Phase 3 of in-person learning begins on Monday, Oct. 26.
According to the school system, bus transportation will be provided for students “as capacity levels allow” and say that transportation is not guaranteed. The school system states your school will contact you if your child has been scheduled for transportation services and will provide the updated bus schedule information.
Due to changes in transportation, the school system says that school bell times needed to be adjusted to account for bus route changes based on capacity restrictions and to allow for the continuation of meal service deliveries at area bus stops.
You can view the bus and bell times for each school below:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.