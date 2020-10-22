Southwest Airlines adding service to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport announced Thursday that it will be adding a new airline carrier.
Southwest Airlines is adding service to Savannah. The following statement is from a Southwest Airlines news release.
“Today we announce our intention to add service in first half 2021 to Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, and a return to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Mississippi. We are leveraging additional airports in cornerstone cities where our customer base is large, along with adding easier access to popular leisure-oriented destinations from across our domestic-focused network.”
Savannah Airport officials say the initial flight schedule and service will be announced soon.
WTOC will provide updates as soon as more information is released.
