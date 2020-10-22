Teenager cleared in connection with aggravated assault case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager is no longer wanted in connection with an aggravated assault cause at Frazier Homes on Oct. 11.
Police stated they were looking for 19-year-old Jamonte Williams. He turned himself into police at a later date and has been cleared from this case.
On Oct. 11, officers responded to Frazier Homes in the afternoon to find a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.
There were several occupants, including a small child in the car. Police say no one was hit.
