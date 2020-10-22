Thursday: Gloomy sky, spotty downpours remain in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and muggy, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Spotty downpours re moving through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this morning.
The chance of rain lingers through the day as the temperature warms to near 80° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-80s. Scattered, periodic, rain is in the forecast this afternoon as well. The gloomier-than-normal weather pattern persists into the weekend.
Temperatures remain warm and conditions muggy into early next week. Under lots of clouds, only spotty rain is in the forecast, for the most part, this weekend.
A strong cold front may, finally, move through later next week.
TROPICS -
Hurricane Epsilon is a Category 3 - a Major Hurricane - just east of Bermuda in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is moving north and forecast to turn northeast, then east-northeast over the next few days. There is no direct threats to the United States. While the National Hurricane Center is eyeing an area of storminess for development in the southwest Atlantic... it is currently in the southwestern Caribbean. No impact is expected in the United States.
We’ll keep you updated,
Cutter
