United Way’s ‘Paint Liberty Blue’ campaign underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of the Coastal Empire continues to be a resource for many in the community. The chapter in Liberty County is getting creative in how it raises money.
If you’re in Liberty County, you might notice more businesses turning blue. It’s all part of the United Way’s Paint Liberty Blue campaign, giving back to the campaign can get you a sweet treat like at The Brickwall Cafe.
Paint Liberty Blue, as of right now, involves four local businesses. Each business has chosen an item, such as a blue smoothie or a blue body scrub, to feature as their United Way item.
When someone buys that item, the proceeds go back to the United Way.
Two businesses participating in the campaign say it’s important for local businesses to give back to the community in any way they can.
“Not everybody has much to give, and just by doing something as small as this, you could still give for an organization, also you could give as a gift,” said Kendra Hudson, CEO of Cakamille.
“You have to care, you know? That’s one of the things we really highlight here - just really caring about our customers and caring about the community,” said Kayla Scragg, manager of The Brickwall Café.
If you’re a local business that wants to participate, call Liberty County United Way for more information.
