West Chatham Elementary School to reopen Monday after week-long closure

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - West Chatham Elementary School will reopen on Monday, Oct. 26 after a week-long closure due to COVID-19 cases.
According to the school system, the school has been cleaned and disinfected. No new cases related to school staff or students have been reported this week.
As a result, the school will be open beginning Monday for those students and staff taking part in hybrid learning. All students should remain on their regular learning schedule as provided by your school.
All families are encouraged to continue to closely monitor their children’s health. If a child develops COVID-19 symptoms, parents are asked to please keep him or her out of school and group activities, such as sports or play groups, and contact the child’s healthcare provider as soon as possible.
