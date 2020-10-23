Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for possibly armed burglary suspect

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence on Old River Rd. South on Oct. 22 for a residential burglary in progress call. A homeowner had returned home and found a suspicious vehicle parked in his carport. The homeowner then realized his house had been broken into, and several items – including firearms – were missing.
The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation led to the identification of at least one offender involved in the incident. Lee Allen Mayhew has also been identified as being previously wanted by the United States Marshals Office for federal firearms violations.
Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Squad responded to the scene to assist in the search. A Georgia State Patrol Air Unit also assisted in the manhunt.
Mayhew has not been located. It is likely that he fled the scene on an Easy Go brand golf cart, green in color, that was also stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Citizens should be aware that Mayhew is most likely armed and should not be approached. Any person observing Mayhew should contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.
