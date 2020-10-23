Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team welcomes new director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s elite drug enforcement team has a new leader.
Michael Sarhatt is the new director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team. Sarhatt spent over three decades as a DEA agent.
Chatham County Commissioners got to welcome the new CNT director to town, but he’s already had some experience right here in our area.
Michael Sarhatt has spent 32 years of his career as a Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent. He has investigated major narcotics and money laundering cases across the United States, even serving as an instructor in Quantico for the DEA.
While he’s served the agency all over the country he spent 10 years here in Savannah as a street agent and says he was eager to return.
“I can’t express how warm the welcome was, but a lot of that I think was because I knew everybody and Savannah is a very unique place from the standpoint that all of the chiefs and the sheriffs they, everybody gets along and everybody has a common goal," Sarhatt said.
Sarhatt says he is impressed with CNT and their high caliber and well-focused investigations. In July and August they initiated 49 cases and closed 22. Sarhatt says he is excited to join the team and has big plans for their future.
“Over the last 32 years with the DEA, I have seen the DEA evolve and I’ve seen us use the technology to help the guys keep them safe to better do our investigations and so I am going to be looking at trying to get us a little more cutting edge and a little more agile.”
Sarhatt says while you may not hear or see CNT all the time, it’s important the community know how hard they are working for the benefit of the entire area.
