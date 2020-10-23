Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-23-2020

In the Atlantic we have Hurricane Epsilon a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. Epsilon it’s forecast to move northeast into the north Atlantic becoming extra tropical Sunday. There is no threat to our area as Epsilon is forecast to remain off the US coast. An area of low pressure near the Grand Cayman Island in western Caribbean Sea is producing widespread showers and storms. This system is becoming better organized and there is a 60% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as the area moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s too early to say how strong or exactly where this system will go so stay tuned for further updates.