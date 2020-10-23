Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough continues today. This will bring in lots of clouds and some rain chances as moisture flows in from the Atlantic Ocean. A weak cold front will move south by early Sunday. A few showers and storms possible with the front. Drier air builds in Sunday with more sun and above average temps. Another cold front looks to stall over the area Wednesday through Friday.
In the Atlantic we have Hurricane Epsilon a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. Epsilon it’s forecast to move northeast into the north Atlantic becoming extra tropical Sunday. There is no threat to our area as Epsilon is forecast to remain off the US coast. An area of low pressure near the Grand Cayman Island in western Caribbean Sea is producing widespread showers and storms. This system is becoming better organized and there is a 60% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as the area moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s too early to say how strong or exactly where this system will go so stay tuned for further updates.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.
