Driver killed in early-morning crash on Dean Forest Rd.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers were called to Dean Forest Road at Jamaica Run Road around 1:20 a.m. after a vehicle was located in an embankment by a passerby. A preliminary investigation revealed that 26-year-old Gabrielle Davis, of Savannah, was traveling north on Dean Forest in a Nissan Sentra when she failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in her vehicle wrecking in the embankment.