Early-morning fire damages 2 apartments on Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire damaged an apartment building early Friday morning on Savannah’s Southside.
The Savannah Fire Department says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 0 block of Peachtree Drive. They say the fire appears to have originated in a ground floor apartment on a mattress and damaged the room and its contents, as well as a portion of a wall in the apartment above, the eaves, and some exterior siding.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any of the other neighboring units.
No one was home at either unit at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Residents of the two damaged apartments were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
