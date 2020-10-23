Emmaus House Empty Bowl Fundraiser set for Nov. 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - United Ministries in Savannah was founded back in 1982, serving those in need in our community.
For the last decade, they’ve held the annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser to help meet their needs.
The Emmaus House Empty Bowl Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Reynolds Square on Abercorn Street. For more information, click here.
On Morning Break, WTOC’s Ken Griner recently spoke with those at the Emmaus House about how they’ve had to make a few changes this year.
