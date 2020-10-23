Getting a taste of the fair in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Pancakes and sausage at the Kiwanis Fair have been around almost as long as the fair itself. With no fair this year due to COVDI-19, the prospective of not having that tradition was almost more than some folks could stand.
Not only did they want to still raise money for charity, they also wanted to share with the community one of the flavors of Fall.
Members of the Kiwanis Club started mixing batter to get ready to make more than 1,000 plates of pancakes through the day. Club President Ashlee Hooks Corbin says some people come to the fair just to get the meal and share the tradition.
“There are people who now bring their grandchildren who used to bring their kids, who came as kids,” Corbin said.
The grounds sit empty this year due to COVID-19. She says the fair traditionally raises money the club donates back to a host of local charities. But they also wanted to carry on the meal, even this year, to give people a little taste of normal - but safety distanced of course.
“We’ll have a long line of cars. People will stay in their cars. Think of it as a Chick-fil-A drive through,” Corbin said.
It will last from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Corbin says they can’t believe the volume of support they’ve seen with only a handful of tickets left. They just look forward to spending the day with the community on Saturday.
