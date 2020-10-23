New Date Announced for 2021 Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival has a new schedule.
Initially, the festival was scheduled for March 25 through April 10. That has now been pushed back to May 18 through May 30. That’s according to a news release sent out Friday.
Several other changes are planned for next year’s Savannah Music Festival. One of the biggest of those will be the venues. Concerts will be outside at the Trustees' Garden.
“The hillside itself can accommodate up to 65 hundred people, but we’re only budgeting for anywhere between 15 hundred and 2,250 at this point,” Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken said.
There is one exception. Chamber music performances will happen inside the Keyhoe Iron Works building at Trustees' Garden with limited seating, though they will be livestreamed as well.
McMaken said organizers are also exploring partnerships with additional outdoor venues. The lineup may also look a little different than past years, especially when it comes to some of the international talent the festival is known for.
“We have a lot of challenges including the pandemic that are making it a lot harder for international travel this year," McMaken said. "I see a lot of the international music coming back online in 2022, and anything we’re going to be bringing in will probably be stateside artists that represent international music traditions.”
Some of the headliners from last year’s festival have already committed to return, including:
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
The full festival lineup will be released January 11.
